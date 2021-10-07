CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Map Changes for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 6 days ago
Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has arrived. Here's a list of all map changes coming to the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 6 is finally here. With the launch today, a number of changes are being implemented in the game. Players can look forward to a few additions and changes coming to the maps this season. The changes might not seem huge, but they're sure to freshen up the battlefield for the game's most dedicated players.

