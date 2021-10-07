CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Home Remedies: Removing Mold

By Gemma Alexander
Earth 911
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMold is responsible for some of the best cheese. But when you find mold growing in your house it is gross and not a little embarrassing. But it’s also almost inevitable. Mold is a type of fungus; it grows from spores that are nearly ubiquitous and can sprout in any moist environment. Left alone, mold can damage the surface it grows on, trigger allergies, and even make you sick. But that’s also true of many of the commercial fungicides available for removing mold. How can you keep your home free of both mold and chemical toxins?

earth911.com

Comments / 3

Related
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold

Mold spores can be found nearly everywhere on earth. But finding black mold is unnerving because of its potential danger, so you want to get rid of black mold as soon as possible. When the spores are exposed to moderate temperatures and moisture, they begin to grow and multiply. Our homes, especially bathrooms and damp basements, can provide nearly ideal environments for mold to thrive.
GARDENING
KISS 106

DIY Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skunks In Your Yard

If you're seeing or smelling skunks in your yard lately, you're not alone. There are a few home remedies you can use to keep them out too. The other night, I let my dog outside. As we were walking around in the yard, we came a little too close for comfort to a skunk. Thankfully, the skunk took off in the opposite direction without spraying us. However, I really don't want to test my luck in another situation like that any time soon. That's why I wanted to find some ways to keep them out of my yard so I don't have to take one of those tomato juice baths.
EVANSVILLE, IN
MyChesCo

Do You Have Mold In Your Home?

EPHRATA, PA — Mold hides in the nooks and crevices of a home, slowly growing and eroding away at the health of its occupants. Compleat Restorations wants to make sure you understand the signs of mold growth and what you can do about it. “Mold isn’t something you see and...
EPHRATA, PA
27east.com

The Dirty Work Of Dealing With Mold

Becoming a homeowner is a milestone achievement for many people, but the truth of homeownership is that there is never a shortage of things to spend money on. For families on a budget, embracing a DIY kind of spirit is often the key to keeping costs low when it comes to care and maintenance of a home. There are some issues, however, that are best left to professionals.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Vinegar#Cdc#Natural Remedies#Mold#Recycling Directory
MindBodyGreen

Think You Could Have Mold In Your Home? Watch Out For These 3 Sneaky Signs

Mold can be tricky to spot and even trickier to treat, especially when it's in places you don't think to look, according to functional medicine doctor Kenneth Bock, M.D. On a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Bock called out three sneaky signs you could have mold in your home, plus gave tips on how to treat it quickly.
HOME & GARDEN
ohmymag.co.uk

8 Amazing Home Remedies to get rid of Dark Spots

Dark spots on the face, neck, arms, or anywhere else on the body can be pretty frustrating to live with. While makeup can help to disguise them momentarily, it is only a band-aid remedy. Scarring or hyperpigmentation induced by excessive sun exposure is the two most common causes of dark spots. Acne scarring, waxing, and over-exfoliation are all factors that contribute to the formation of these unsightly dark patches on your otherwise perfect skin.
SKIN CARE
Best Life

If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn

Mice are excellent hiders. Once these rodents create a nest where they won't be disrupted by humans, they only move around to quickly forage for food, which means you may not immediately realize you have mice in your home. While they can leave obvious traces like their droppings or the sound of their steps scuttling in your walls, some mice are harder to spot. But there's one subtle sign you should be aware of—the smell mice give off. To see which scent could mean you have these critters in your home—and what to do about it—read on.
ANIMALS
Fox 32 Chicago

Ways to keep stink bugs out of your house

CHICAGO - Welcome to October. It's time for the leaves to change, and for bugs who winter in tree bark to get a bit lost and detour right into your home. "When it comes to things that annoy homeowners in the fall, stink bugs are one of the biggest annoyances," said Rebecca Fyffe, Landmark Pest Management Director of Research.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Recycling
Best Life

Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANIMALS
Best Life

7 Cleaning Habits That Attract Mice

Cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. It's tiring, frustrating, and the second you feel like you've finished one project, another mess rears its ugly head. However, if you're avoiding specific cleaning tasks—or doing them in certain ways—clutter and dust could soon be the least of your worries. According to pest control experts, certain cleaning habits could be attracting mice to your home. Read on to discover how your cleaning routine could be inviting pests into your space.
ANIMALS
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Termites in Your Home, Experts Say

From spiders to roaches, there are many pests we would rather not take up residence in our home. But none of these insect and arachnid invaders can cause quite as much damage as a termite infestation can. Termites silently eat away at the foundation of your house, which could lead to thousands of dollars worth of damage or—in extreme cases—cause your house to collapse. And unlike spiders or roaches, it can be hard to spot termites, as they typically remain hidden within walls and floors. Thankfully, experts say there is one telltale sign of termites that you should be able to notice. Read on to find out the number one sign you have termites in your home.
GARDENING
Tom's Guide

How to insulate your windows for winter

If you’re wondering where that draft is coming from inside your cozy home, your windows are probably to blame. Rather than spending a fortune on new windows (or sweaters!), you can easily insulate your chilly windows to keep the heat in for winter. What you’ll need. Damp cloth and towels.
HOME & GARDEN
Dartmouth

Mold Remediation to Begin in Andres and Zimmerman Halls

Mold has been found in Andres and Zimmerman Halls, two of the undergraduate residence halls that make up the East Wheelock House community, Frank Roberts, associate vice president of facilities operations and management, told residents in an email on Friday. Dartmouth is taking immediate steps to remediate the problem and...
POLITICS
Earth 911

Fix-It Guy: 3 Easy 5-Minute DIY Appliance Fixes

After 30 years of being an appliance technician, I have found three quick and easy home appliance fixes that anyone can do in under five minutes. They require very few tools and will save you hundreds of dollars and extend the life of your appliances. 1. Gas Stove Burner That...
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Y105

Stink Bugs! (How Do Ya Get Rid Of ‘Em?)

Over the last few weeks, my house has become a hotbed of stink bugs. Usually, our son screams bloody murder, alerting me and my wife that another of these creepy bugs has managed to squeeze into our home. So what are they? Where do they come from and how the...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy