UK Prime Minister announces plan for 100% clean electricity by 2035
This story has originally been published for ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics subscribers on 6 October 2021 and was written by Matthew Jones, Lead Analyst - EU Power at ICIS. Our ICIS Long-Term Power Analytics customers have access to extensive modelling of different options and proposals with forecasts now extended to 2050. If you have not yet subscribed to our products, please get in contact with Justin Banrey (Justin.Banrey@icis.com) or Audrius Sveikys (Audrius.Sveikys@icis.com).www.icis.com
Comments / 0