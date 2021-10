Leaders of Milwaukee Public Schools will decide within the next couple weeks on a spending plan for a windfall of one-time federal stimulus cash: $504 million. The money comes from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, known as ESSER III, part of the American Rescue Plan. MPS has already spent or budgeted the first two rounds of ESSER funding, which totaled $41 million and $225 million, respectively.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO