GBP/USD steady around 1.3650 amid a mixed market sentiment. GBP/USD climbs around this week’s tops 1.3670’s area, on broad US dollar selling pressure. Inflationary pressures threaten to derail the economic recovery. UK GDP for August increased by 6.9%, better than expected. US CPI rose to 5.4%, the highest gain since 2008. During the New York session, the British pound advances almost half percent, trading at 1.3651 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is mixed, as US equity indexes seesaw between gains and losses.

CURRENCIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO