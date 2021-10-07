CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys news: Jaylon Smith will reportedly join the Packers

By Darreck Kirby
Blogging The Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePackers shore up defense, reportedly sign Jaylon Smith after surprise release from Cowboys - Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports. Look like the Cowboys former linebacker has a new home. Another veteran is joining Aaron Rodgers in what could be his final season with the Green Bay Packers. The team will reportedly finalize a deal with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

