Camden, NC

Judith Ann McPherson

Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Ann Peffer McPherson, age 75, of Camden, NC died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on February 28, 1946 to the late Joseph Edwin Peffer and Mary Lorraine Duncan Peffer , she was the wife of Gus Woodrow McPherson, Jr. She was one of the strongest women ever, very hard working and took care of everyone, especially her beloved husband of almost fifty-six years. Her family meant everything to her. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth C. McPherson of South Mills, NC ; three sons, Gus McPherson, III and wife Theresa, Joseph McPherson and wife Sheila, and Scott McPherson and wife Barbara, all of Camden, NC; two brothers, James W. Peffer, II of Virginia Beach, VA, and Lindsey L. Peffer of Colonial Heights, VA; Mary Lou Jones of Kill Devil Hills, NC (who was like a sister to her); fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary L. Gaskins. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Geneva Baptist Church, 806 NC Hwy 343 S, South Mills, NC 27976. Burial will be in the McPherson Family Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. McPherson. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

www.dailyadvance.com

