CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winfield, KS

Winfield commodities distribution

ctnewsonline.com
 7 days ago

The next government commodities distribution in Winfield will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in Barn 4 at the Winfield Fairgrounds. October commodities are grape juice, instant NDM (milk), frozen chicken leg quarters, dehydrated potatoes, tomato sauce, peanut butter, raisins, medium grain rice and corn square cereal. Limited quantities of the commodities are received, meaning not everybody is always able to receive everything. The local distributing agent has nothing to do with determining the quantity shipped to us.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Rice, KS
City
Winfield, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Winfield, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndm

Comments / 0

Community Policy