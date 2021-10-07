Winfield commodities distribution

The next government commodities distribution in Winfield will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in Barn 4 at the Winfield Fairgrounds. October commodities are grape juice, instant NDM (milk), frozen chicken leg quarters, dehydrated potatoes, tomato sauce, peanut butter, raisins, medium grain rice and corn square cereal. Limited quantities of the commodities are received, meaning not everybody is always able to receive everything. The local distributing agent has nothing to do with determining the quantity shipped to us.