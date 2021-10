Marvin and Vickie Starlin will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The couple was married on Friday, Oct. 8, 1971 in Oxford, where they still reside. A come and go event for the couple will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Oxford Lions Club, 116 N. Sumner St. Anyone who wants to come and say “hi” and “congratulations” is invited to stop by.