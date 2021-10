The Allegheny women’s golf team placed third out of nine teams in their host tournament — the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitational — that took place on Sept. 26-27. The two-day invitational took place at the Country Club of Meadville, where par for the course is 72 strokes. The Gators finished the tournament with 666 strokes as a team, behind second place Carnegie Mellon University and tournament winner Denison University.

