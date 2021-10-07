CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Lee Otis Cole

Daily Advance
 7 days ago

Mr. Lee Otis Cole entered eternal rest on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He was the son of the late Mr. William and Mrs. Laura Sylvester Cole and the husband of the late Rosa Belle Cooper Cole. He was also predeceased by three brothers, Willie, Robert Lee, and Albert and four sisters, Naomi, Loretta, Georgiana and Adele. Memorial Services will be Monday, October 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Masks will be required for the service. Mr. Cole leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Essie Whidbee, Mary Leslie (Rashford) and Rose Beamon (Elie) all of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; four sons, Otis Cole Jr. (Shirley), Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Christopher Cole, Oklahoma City, OK, William Cole and Michael Cole (Adrienne) both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; twenty-three grandchildren; fifty-nine great-grandchildren; twenty-seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his canine best buddy Spot. You may sign the on-line guest book at www.beachrivers.com. Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Cole family.

