General Motors is currently retrofitting and shipping build-shy Chevy Camaro units as new microchip supplies trickle in. In response to the ongoing global microchip shortage, General Motors has implemented a number of different strategies to keep production lines moving. One of these is known as a “build-shy” strategy, wherein vehicles are produced in an unfinished state, then stored as new microchip supplies are sourced. Once new microchips are acquired, the vehicles are then completed and shipped out to dealers, as is the case with new units of the Chevy Camaro.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO