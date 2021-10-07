Winfield woman arrested on suspicion of drug charges

A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug offenses after a search warrant was executed at a Winfield residence. On Oct. 5, officers from the Winfield Police Department, with assistance from the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cowley County Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of East Fourth Avenue in Winfield. During the execution of the search warrant and subsequent investigation, items suspected to be marijuana, narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia were all located inside the residence.