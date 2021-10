MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One area of low pressure is exiting the region to the northeast today while second area of low pressure is strengthening over the Plains. This Plains low will track toward the north-northeast. It will bring widespread rain, and even some snow to the northern Plains. Around here, a few scattered showers are expected to move in for the afternoon and evening. It will also be quite breezy with highs in the upper 60s. The low will head off to the north by Thursday and sunshine will make a return appearance. It looks like the sunshine will then hang on for most of the rest of the week and into the weekend. There is another chance for a few showers on Thursday as a ripple of low pressure moves by to the south of here.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO