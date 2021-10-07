British pay-tv company Sky launches streaming TV

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - European pay-TV company Sky on Thursday announced a streaming TV which puts its set-top box functionality into the device and is connected by WiFi rather than needing a satellite dish.

Sky, which was bought by U.S. cable company Comcast for $40 billion three years ago, is naming the product Sky Glass, Chief Executive Dana Strong said at the product launch.

“This is the only TV in the world with Sky inside, and all of your favourite apps too. It works on WiFi, so no dish, no box and no fuss,” Strong said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Alistair Smout)