Pixel Watch and Pixel Fold might debut alongside Pixel 6 later this month

The Pixel 5 is one of my favorite phones in recent years in large part because of its size. In a world filled with whale devices trying to convince you they are manageable, the Pixel 5 is a true one-handed phone that's light and easy to use no matter the situation. And while I know there are all of 10 of these in the wild, those of us who own and love the Pixel 5 have been worried from that first Pixel 6 reveal by Google that we would soon be suffering with a phone much larger than we prefer.

