Pixel Watch and Pixel Fold might debut alongside Pixel 6 later this month

By Sanuj Bhatia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official now: Google will unveil the Pixel 6 series on October 19. Earlier today, official press images of the highly-anticipated smartphone were shared by popular tipster Evan Blass, showing the new Pixel Stand and accessories that Google will announce along with the Pixel 6 series. Now a sketchy rumor claims that Google will also announce its first foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold, and its first-ever smartwatch, Pixel Watch, at the Pixel 6 launch event.

