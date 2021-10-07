CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft, AWS dominate N. Va. data center land deals. Here's a look at what they've bought since 2020.

By Carten Cordell
 6 days ago

Greater Washington is a technology-rich economy, and no sector is more dominant on a global scale that data centers. The growing demand for cloud-enabled services, and the fight for cloud-related federal contracts, has made acquiring acreage to host new data centers a top priority for numerous companies — no two more than Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Comments / 0

