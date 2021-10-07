CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, NH

Windham fire officials spark safety during open house

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago


WINDHAM — It’s a chance to show off what they do well, and keep the community safe in the process.

Windham’s fire department and emergency crews hosted an open house last Saturday at the Fellows Road station, offering a day of safety, demonstrations, visits with firefighters and opportunities to get close to some large trucks and other apparatus.

Windham joined other communities in the region hosting open houses during the national Fire Prevention Month.

Families and others attending were able to watch the experts in action, showing how fires are extinguished and making sure everyone knew what to do in case of a fire emergency.

Learning how to handle a fire extinguisher was a key point.

Manchester Fire Department officials also offered an arson dog demonstration along with other organizations and businesses present to give information and support.

The Salem Fire Department provided its fire safety trailer.

Those attending also enjoyed food, music and tours.

The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
