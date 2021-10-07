CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Derry, NH

New home supports veteran and his family

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfAsS_0cJpJi2800
A blue light escort made up of members of Derry police and fire, and Salem and Londonderry police departments led Army Sgt. Brandon Korona and his family to a new home built for them in Derry.

DERRY — An Army veteran and his family have received a new home thanks to an organization known for its service and support.

The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops celebrated Army Sgt. Brandon Korona and his family recently in Derry, recognizing Korona’s service and also speaking about the new home ready for the soldier.

Keys to the home were presented to Korona during a ceremony held at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Derry.

Korona was injured in June 2013 while serving in the Paktika province of Afghanistan. He was on a route clearance mission as a combat engineer with his unit when his vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device.

The soldier was knocked unconscious, breaking his right ankle and every bone below his left knee.

Korona spent two years recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center before returning home to Massachusetts. After four years of pain and a diminished quality of life, he made the difficult decision to have doctors amputate his lower left leg.

“It was a fight,” Korona said earlier this year. “But I wanted to keep my life.”

He explained that the type of amputation he underwent left him feeling a phantom limb, regarded as pain and sensation in the area that no longer exists.

Getting around at home was difficult.

The home built in Derry for Korona, his wife Chelsea and their baby features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops.

The home will also help with mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or reaching for cabinets that are too high.

Derry was chosen as the home site by the Korona family. The home will be a donation to the family, free and clear thanks to Homes For Our Troops and many supporters and donations.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) said she was sorry she couldn’t attend the key ceremony, but sent regards to the Korona family.

“Veterans sacrifice bravely in defense of our values and the enduring concept of freedom that is our very core,” Hassan said in her statement. “We owe it to Sgt. Korona and to all veterans to build a country that is ever worthy of their service and sacrifice. That includes doing everything we can to provide the support that veterans and their families deserve and have earned.”

Hassan also credited Homes For Our Troops for the support offered to veterans like Korona.

“Your mission to support veterans who have experienced severe injuries is admirable — helping deliver opportunity and improve the lives of those who have given so much on behalf of all Americans.”

After Korona received the keys to the house, a blue light procession made up of members of Derry’s fire and police departments, Salem police and Londonderry police escorted the family to the new home.

Homes For Our Troops has built hundreds of homes all over the country to support veterans and their families.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Derry, NH
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Derry, NH
Government
City
Derry, NH
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
210
Followers
49
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy