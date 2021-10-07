After raising $15,000 for St. Charles schools, LPSS launches uniform drive to help students post-Ida
The Lafayette Parish School System is launching a new effort to support public schools in St. Charles Parish recovering from Hurricane Ida. St. Charles Parish, wedged between Lafourche and Jefferson parishes, suffered damage to all 15 of its public schools, with current estimates putting the cost of repairs between $40 and $50 million, Superintendent Ken Oertling told a Senate Education Committee meeting Tuesday.www.theadvocate.com
