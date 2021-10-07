Nature-based solutions: One remedy for two ills
This article is sponsored by WSP USA. First, the bad news. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently warned that the world is already locked into at least 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming before 2050. The climate crisis is inextricably linked to biodiversity loss, which the United Nations reports is occurring "at rates unprecedented in human history.” About 1 million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, many within decades.www.greenbiz.com
Comments / 0