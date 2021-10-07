CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nature-based solutions: One remedy for two ills

By Jennifer Brunton
GreenBiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is sponsored by WSP USA. First, the bad news. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently warned that the world is already locked into at least 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming before 2050. The climate crisis is inextricably linked to biodiversity loss, which the United Nations reports is occurring "at rates unprecedented in human history.” About 1 million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction, many within decades.

The Guardian

What sea level rise will do to famous American sites, visualized

The land on which 10% of the world’s population lives could be lost to sea level rise if carbon emission trends continue, new maps and visualizations show. Fifty major cities, mostly in Asia, and at least one large nation on every continent but Australia and Antarctica are at risk. Many small island nations are threatened with near total loss of their land.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

AI Analysis of 100,000 Climate Studies Reveals How Massive The Crisis Already Is

Some problems are so big, you can't really see them. Climate change is the perfect example. The basics are simple: the climate is heating up due to fossil fuel use. But the nitty gritty is so vast and complicated that our understanding of it is always evolving. Evolving so rapidly, in fact, that it's basically impossible for humans to keep up. "Since the first assessment report (AR) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 1990, we estimate that the number of studies relevant to observed climate impacts published per year has increased by more than two orders of magnitude," scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
State
California State
GreenBiz

A mosaic of solutions for one-planet prosperity

Climate change is not the problem. It is merely the most dramatic symptom of a major challenge that humanity is reluctant to acknowledge: We use more goods and services from nature than ecosystems can sustainably renew. More precisely, we use as much as if we lived on 1.74 Earths, according...
PORTUGAL
Tree Hugger

New Resource Outlines Nature-Based Solutions for Dealing with Flooding

Managing flood risk will be increasingly important for a huge number of communities and jurisdictions over the coming years. As extreme weather events become more frequent, and sea levels continue to rise, flooding will be a more common issue in many locations. New international guidelines which outline nature-based solutions for flood risk management are something that could help boost resilience moving forwards.
ENVIRONMENT
Deseret News

Opinion: Attack climate change with market-based solutions

Utah, like much of the West, remains in an “extreme drought” and a governor-declared “state of emergency.” Reducing excessive water use through a market-based approach, though not popular, may be the most effective strategy, according to Deseret News editorials on May 12 and June 3, which said, “... if the end result isn’t higher rates for heavy water usage, little conservation would result.”
ENVIRONMENT
Stamford Advocate

Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel. It only makes sense...
MILITARY
GreenBiz

Why saving peatlands can help stabilize the climate

[This article originally was published on Yale Environment360.]. The Aweme borer is a yellowish-brown moth with a 1.5-inch wingspan. In the often-colorful world of lepidopterology — the study of moths and butterflies — it’s not particularly flashy, but it is exceedingly rare. For decades, entomologists thought the moth lived in the sand dunes and oak savannahs in southern Manitoba and the Great Lakes region. No one really knew. Until 2005, only six specimens from four widely scattered locations in North America had ever been found. Many doubted the moth still existed until one was discovered in a peatland fen in the backwoods of upper Michigan in 2009.
WILDLIFE
GreenBiz

Disaster risk reduction is a group project

This article originally appeared on MeetingoftheMinds.org. A few years ago, I worked with some ARISE-US members to carry out a survey of small businesses in post-Katrina New Orleans of disaster risk reduction (DRR) awareness. One theme stood out to me more than any other. The businesses that had lived through Katrina and survived well understood the need to be prepared and to have continuity plans. Those that were new since Katrina all tended to have the view that, to paraphrase, "Well, government (city, state, federal…) will take care of things."
ECONOMY
GreenBiz

Educating girls: The overlooked solution to climate change

This article is sponsored by HP and written on HP's behalf. Addressing a global challenge as complex as climate change demands a full suite of solutions and actors, but one powerful intervention is widely overlooked: educating girls. Education gives girls the skills and knowledge to respond to climate-related disasters and to the changing resource landscapes around them. The contributions of educated girls to their communities increases a region’s overall resilience to climate shocks.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

What do these ‘net-zero’ emissions pledges really mean?

You’ll probably hear the term "net-zero emissions" a lot over the coming weeks as government leaders and CEOs, under pressure, talk about how they’ll reduce their countries’ or businesses’ impact on climate change. Amazon, for example, just announced that more than 200 companies have joined its Climate Pledge, committing to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Under-pressure New Zealand sets out carbon-zero plan

New Zealand put forward a raft of carbon-cutting plans Wednesday, ranging from reduced car usage to making ebikes more accessible to meet its target of becoming carbon-zero by 2050. But the proposals, which come ahead of the COP26 climate meeting of world leaders in Glasgow at the end of this month and are a forerunner to the government's emissions reduction plan next May, drew immediate criticism. New Zealand is under pressure to do more to curb carbon emissions, which are increasing, but the discussion document made little mention of agriculture which contributes 48 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions. Environmental group Greenpeace said the document was "full of meaningless waffle" that did little to broach the conversation on reducing agricultural emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

SDG 13 Steps: How Asian Denim Mills are Embracing Climate Action

Reducing fashion’s carbon footprint has never been more imperative. A recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change indicates that without immediate and widespread intervention in shrinking emissions, it will be impossible to keep global warming limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the United Nations, fashion is responsible for an estimated 2 to 8 percent of the world’s total carbon emissions. Companies in the private sector are taking action. Signatories of the U.N.’s Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, including Lenzing, have committed to a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to signing on to the UNFCCC, Lenzing has...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

How the climate crisis is transforming the meaning of ‘sustainability’ in business

In his 2021 letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, the CEO and chairman of BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, wrote: “No issue ranks higher than climate change on our clients’ lists of priorities.” His comment reflected a growing unease with how the climate crisis is already disrupting businesses. Companies’ concerns about climate change have typically been focused on their operational, financial and reputational risks, the latter associated with the growing importance of the issue among young people. Now, climate change is calling into question the traditional paradigm of corporate sustainability and how companies address their impacts on society and the planet overall. As...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

Could a ‘carbon coin’ solve the climate crisis?

Dealing with climate change can seem impossibly costly. By all accounts, the toll will be many trillions of dollars annually for many years to come. So far, efforts have been patchy and painful. Washington is momentarily engaged in a high-wire act to fund a multitrillion-dollar, climate-focused package that could make or break Uncle Sam’s decarbonization effort.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

What is COP26 and why does the fate of Earth, and Australia's prosperity, depend on it?

In just over two weeks, more than 100 world leaders will gather in the Scottish industrial city of Glasgow for United Nations climate change negotiations known as COP26. Their task, no less, is to decide the fate of our planet. This characterisation may sound dramatic. After all, UN climate talks are held every year, and they’re usually pretty staid affairs. But next month’s COP26 summit is, without doubt, vitally important. In the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, each nation pledged to ramp up their emissions reduction pledges every five years. We’ve reached that deadline – in fact, a one-year delay due to...
ENVIRONMENT
coastalreview.org

Nature Notes: Northern puffers are one hoot of a blowfish

They swell up, they blow up, they puff up. Their unusual defense against predators makes this blowfish a hoot. Northern puffers are found on the Atlantic coast of North America from Newfoundland to Flagler County, Florida, over sand bottom near or in and around seagrass in waters ranging from 3 to more than 600 feet deep.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Humans are driving animals and plants to the edge. But are we really heading into a mass extinction?

It is now common to refer to the current biodiversity crisis as the sixth mass extinction. But is this true? Are we in the middle of an event on the same scale as the five ancient mass extinctions Earth has experienced? Humans are indeed driving animals and plants to extinction. Land clearance, habitat modification and, above all, climate change are all placing biodiversity under stress. Many species have died out since the arrival of humans and many more are threatened. But to answer this question fully, we have to look at the rates at which species were going extinct before the...
WILDLIFE
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

