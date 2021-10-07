CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County Commissioners declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Dianne Byers newsroom@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. At Tuesday’s very brief meeting, legal counselor with The Crossroads Project, Tammy McGary, asked the board to sign the order to increase cognizance of the issue in Clearfield County. McGary said one in four women and one...

Courier-Express

Clearfield County adds 220 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 220 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday. Jefferson County added 144 new cases and one death since Thursday. Elk County added 109 new cases and one death. The total number of cases...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Courier-Express

County hopes higher wages will attract new prison guards

KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are hoping that a new three-year contract with higher wages will help boost staffing levels at the county jail. Last week, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the contract settlement agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union representing correction officers at the Armstrong County Jail in Rayburn Township.
CBS Denver

More Than 30 Denver First Responders Face Disciplinary Action For Vaccinate Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – Information from Denver’s website shows four employees in the Denver Police Department face disciplinary hearings for not complying with the city’s vaccine mandate; 15 police department employees have resigned or retired out of 1,500 people. Among the Denver Sheriff’s Department, 21 people face disciplinary hearings; seven have retired or resigned. Six members of the Denver Fire Department face hearings and five others have retired or resigned. In September, a judge dismissed an attempt by a group of Denver police officers to block the city’s vaccine mandate from taking effect. Under Denver’s public health order, updated Sept. 1, all city employees, workers in public and private schools and people who work for private employers such as hospitals, homeless shelters, childcare centers must show proof that they are vaccinated by Sept. 30. City workers face dismissal for noncompliance.
DENVER, CO
Courier-Express

DuBois-Sandy Twp. residents turn out for proposed consolidation meeting

DuBOIS — In the Nov. 2 general election, DuBois and Sandy Township voters will decide if they want the two municipalities to consolidate to form a new third class city. On Tuesday night, residents had an opportunity to learn some facts and ask questions about the proposed consolidation during a Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) public presentation held at the DuBois Country Club.
DUBOIS, PA
News 12

NY moving women, trans inmates from Rikers to state lockups

Nearly all female and transgender inmates at Rikers Island jail complex will be temporarily transferred to state lockups, a move officials touted Wednesday as a way to relieve strain on the city’s failing jails but that advocates slammed as a “rushed, ill-conceived” plan that will deprive inmates of services and support.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Doctor Has Urgent Message For Parents After State Sees Rise In Child Overdose Deaths

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local doctor has an urgent message for parents after Pennsylvania saw an increase in child deaths and near-deaths from drug ingestion. “It is very sad. Reviewing the deaths is emotionally exhausting,” said Dr. Mary Carrasco, director of A Child’s Place and the chair of the Allegheny County Child Fatality/Near Fatality Review Team. She’s talking about reviewing deaths when children get their hands on illegal drugs or prescription medications. “Whatever drugs you have in your home, they need to be either in a lockbox or consistently kept safe from young children, because children are curious and they’re going to get...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Courier-Express

Brockway council sets time for trick-or-treating

BROCKWAY – Halloween will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 31, in the borough of Brockway. Brockway often celebrates Halloween on the Sunday closest to the holiday. This year, children can trick or treat on the actual day. Hours for trick-or-treating in Brockway will be from 2-5 p.m. The fire department will be out to help children cross streets during those hours, plus they will be serving coffee and hot cider in their trailer.
BROCKWAY, PA
Courier-Express

Tri-County Transportation addresses PASD concerns

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Area School Board members recently spoke with representatives from Tri-County Transportation, the bus provider for the school district. A major concern of the board is the behavior of children while on buses and how discipline was being handled. The board has recently heard complaints about bus drivers trying to keep full buses disciplined while safely driving.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Courier-Express

Mask mandates, building projects topics at Brookville School Board meeting

BROOKVILLE — With parents continuing to protest the district’s support of the mask mandate, Superintendent Erich May assured the Brookville Area School Board Monday night that “we are not looking for an excuse to close” the schools, “we are looking for ways to stay open.”. May told the board that...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Courier-Express

Elementary students visit St. Marys fire and police departments

ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School first graders recently had the chance to tour local fire and police stations. First-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic said all of first grade – 100 students – from SSMSES walked to the Crystal Fire and City of St. Marys Police departments on Oct. 1.
SAINT MARYS, PA
Sandusky Register

Judge quits false rape trial

PORT CLINTON — A judge recused himself from the trial of a woman who Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says lied about being raped. Meanwhile, Yost is refusing to release parts of two other rape complaints filed against the same man, contending the circumstances of those other cases make them irrelevant to Yost's falsification case against Arica Waters.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH

