Apple Website Experiencing Errors, Briefly Reinstates Phil Schiller As Senior VP of Marketing [Update: Fixed]

By Sami Fathi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's newsroom and leadership pages are both currently experiencing some errors, leading to the appearance of some changes to Apple's leadership. From our knowledge, Apple's leadership and newsroom pages have been throwing up errors for the past two hours or so, and it seems to be that Apple is making server-side changes. In an oddity of those changes, Apple mistakenly listed Phil Schiller as Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, a role he stepped down from in August of last year to become an Apple Fellow. Apple moments later took down Schiller's biography and the entirety of the leadership page.

www.macrumors.com

