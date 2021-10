Sustainable metals The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) stock has recently surged as high as $15.39 and collapsed over (-60%) to present a discounted entry for risk-tolerant investors. This reverse merger business combination pre-special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) was originally called Deep Green. The Company plans to collect electric vehicle (EV) battery materials from polymetallic nodules on the ocean floor. Commercial operations are expected to start in 2024, therefore making it a highly risky speculative play. Mining the ocean floor for these particles is something out of a science fiction movie and the company is still in the concept stage. The Company has an ESG theme and falls in line with the global decarbonization movement which may command a premium as shares continue to collapse. This is a concept and them play for now until it can actually generate any revenues in 2024. The worldwide growth in EV production and penetration will be critical towards the sentiment for this Company. Risk-tolerant investors willing to give this one time to play out to fulfill its objective to become the planet's cheapest nickel producer as a steward that ushers in mainstream EV battery production can look for an opportunistic pullback in shares.

