Energy Industry

What is the outlook for hydrogen? [Gas in Transition]

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Australia’s richest men, steelmaker Andrew Forrest, believes green hydrogen will become the biggest source of energy in the world by mid-century, and rejects blue (natural gas based) hydrogen as a “false solution”. Energy consultancy DNV, in its annual Energy Transition Outlook, sees a continued role for blue hydrogen – and is much less upbeat on hydrogen’s prospects. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]

www.naturalgasworld.com

