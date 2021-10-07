CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcon wraps up flow tests at Kyalla 117 in Beetaloo

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company will undertake further analysis, including further core analysis and well design work. London-listed Falcon Oil & Gas has finished production testing at the Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2 well in the Beetaloo sub-basin, in Australia's Northern Territory, the company said on October 7. The company is partnered with Origin Energy in the project.

naturalgasworld.com

Wood wins two Feed contracts in Australia

The engineering company will support Australian explorer Beach Energy’s Trefoil project in the Bass basin offshore Victoria. Engineering company Wood has secured two front end engineering and design (Feed) contracts to support Australian explorer Beach Energy’s Trefoil project in the Bass basin offshore Victoria, it said on October 11. The...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australian report finds CCS growth impressive

But developments so far are short of what is necessary to limit climate change. The Global CCS Institute, an Australian think tank, issued a report October 12 that said the unprecedented growth in carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, although significant, is far short of what is needed to limit climate change.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila to supply shaft generator systems to LNGCs

The two LNG carriers are being built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Korea for the Greek ship management service provider Capital Gas Ship Management. [Image: Wartsila]. Wartsila will supply four shaft generator systems to provide power take-off from the main engines for two LNG carrier vessels, it said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Scotland's Acorn CCS project secures another customer

Project Cavendish aims to establish a 700-MW blue hydrogen plant on the Isle of Grain. The developers planning a 700-MW blue hydrogen plant in southeast England have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to use the Acorn capture capture and storage (CCS) project to store emissions from the facility, they said on October 12.
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

PNG seeks bigger share in PNG LNG project: press

The move was triggered by the proposed A$21bn ($15.5bn) merger of Santos and Oil Search. The government of Papua New Guinea (PNG) is seeking an extra 10% share in the ExxonMobil-led PNG LNG export project, the Australian reported on October 7. The move was triggered by the proposed A$21bn ($15.5bn) merger of Santos and Oil Search.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ExecutiveBiz

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wraps Up Retrofit Tests of Heavy-Lift Rocket Engines

Aerojet Rocketdyne has completed the seven-part retrofit testing series of the modernized components of its RS-25 engines that will be used on NASA’s Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket. The tests at Stennis Space Center in Missouri validated RS-25’s main combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer turbopumps, valves and actuators that were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

First Full-Scale Offshore Wind Farm in US Places Order for World’s Most Powerful Wind Turbines

US-based offshore wind developer Vineyard Wind has placed an order for sixty-two 13MW wind turbines for its Vineyard Wind 1 project off the coast of Massachusetts. The order was placed at GE Renewables for its Haliade-X turbines, the most powerful offshore wind turbines currently on the market. GE was announced as the preferred turbine supplier for the project back in December 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Shell, Rolls-Royce and Airbus call for swifter movement on green jet fuel

The boss of Rolls-Royce has joined Shell and Airbus to call for more work to reduce the carbon impact of flying.Warren East chief executive of the aircraft engine maker, said that, to avoid aviation becoming an even bigger share of global emissions, the sector must move ahead of United Nations targets.Under current UN plans, at least 10% of fuel used in global aviation should be sustainable by 2030.Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) takes many forms, but is often produced from farm crops. It can be blended into traditional jet fuel.Accelerating the transition of long-haul aviation towards net zero https://t.co/2F9Kq6BAdx pic.twitter.com/7WYVrsTWtx—...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Var Energi strikes oil, gas in Barents Sea

The find is estimated to hold up to 12mn barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable reserves. Eni subsidiary Var Energi has discovered 9-12mn barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable oil and gas in the south Barents Sea, the company reported on October 12. The find was made by the Rodhette...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Queensland, Port of Rotterdam sign hydrogen MoU

The Australian state and the Port of Rotterdam plan to collaborate on opportunities to develop a hydrogen export supply chain between Queensland hydrogen producers and Rotterdam. by: Shardul Sharma. Queensland government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of Rotterdam to develop a hydrogen export...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Bashing blue hydrogen: false numbers, flawed models [Gas in Transition]

A recent scientific paper claiming that “blue hydrogen” produces more greenhouse gas emissions than coal or diesel oil has received wide publicity. Independent energy expert Roger Arnold explains why the numbers and models used in the paper are untenable. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 6]. In the August 12,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

New South Wales unveils hydrogen strategy

The state government expects A$80bn investment in the sector. New South Wales (NSW) government has launched the NSW Hydrogen Strategy and expects the state to attract more than A$80bn ($58.8bn) investment in the sector, it said on October 13. Premier Dominic Perrottet said as NSW worked through post-lockdown recovery, hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Danish electrolyzer firm Stiesdal next in Reliance’s new energy plans

Reliance Industries’ new energy arm will manufacture electrolyzers in India under a technology partnership with Denmark-based renewable energy firm Stiesdal A/S. The two sides have signed an agreement to collaborate on the technology development and manufacturing of Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers in India. Stiesdal claims its innovative electrolyzer technology can produce...
INDUSTRY

