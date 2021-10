The 'Crewdle' platform is a videoconferencing solution for professionals that will provide them with a way to make their digital communications a little more eco-friendly. The serverless platform is focused on a carbon-neutral functionality that works with a digital ecosystem that is both secure and sustainable by harnessing the power of peer-to-peer technology. The user interface highlights a simple, intuitive layout that will make it easy for professionals to partake in calls or lead them.

