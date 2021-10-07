CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell takes $400mn hit to Q3 earnings from Hurricane Ida

naturalgasworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company also noted the significant impact of high gas and power prices. Shell warned on October 7 that Hurricane Ida in the US Gulf of M... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily news...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Shell Reveals Ida Impact on Operations

Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) warned that Hurricane Ida in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is expected to have an aggregate adverse impact of around $400 million on adjusted earnings and cash flow from operations in 3Q. In an update to its third quarter (3Q) 2021 outlook, Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

UK strives for 100% renewable power by 2035

The country is striving to reduce its emissions by 78% by 2035. UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced on October 4 that the country ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily news coverage, LNG...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shell Restarts GOM Olympus Platform After Hurricane Ida

Shell has restarted production at its Olympus platform in the Gulf of Mexico after repairs to facilities damaged by Hurricane Ida. Energy supermajor Shell has restarted production at its Olympus platform in the Mars Corridor in the Gulf of Mexico after repairs to its West Delta 143 offshore facility damaged by Hurricane Ida.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Hurricane Ida#Natural Gas#Lng Condensed#Ngw Magazine#Gas Transitions
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Wartsila to supply shaft generator systems to LNGCs

The two LNG carriers are being built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Korea for the Greek ship management service provider Capital Gas Ship Management. [Image: Wartsila]. Wartsila will supply four shaft generator systems to provide power take-off from the main engines for two LNG carrier vessels, it said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.56 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $80.44 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
naturalgasworld.com

Occidental sells interests in Ghana

Occidental Petroleum Corp. has agreed to sell its interests in two Ghanaian oilfields for $750mn, drawing a line under a two-year divestment... Occidental Petroleum Corp. has agreed to sell its interests in two Ghanaian oilfields for $750mn, drawing a line under a two-year divestment programme, the company said on October 14.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

After Shell refusal, UK says no change in offshore policy

An offshore regulator rejected Shell’s plan to develop the Jackdaw gas field after reviewing its environmental statement. The UK energy minister said from his Twitter account on October 12 that there was no change in the policy on new oil and gas fields, roughly a week after the government rejected a gas development plan from Anglo-Dutch major Shell.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Fugro wins pipe contract at BP's GTA project

The company will start pipes at the LNG project off Senegal and Mauritania over a six-month period. [image credit: Fugro]. Dutch services company Fugro said October 11 it secured a contract to install more than 190 pipes as part of the construction of an LNG jetty at a major BP project off Senegal and Mauritania.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

5 ETFs & Stocks From the Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings

The Q3 earnings season is set to kick off this week with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Although Q3 earnings growth is expected to decelerate significantly from the breakneck pace in the first half, the earnings picture remains strong. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 26.1% from the same period last year on 13.9% higher revenues.
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

NGVA rejects paper claiming LNG trucks are "dead-end bridge"

The paper estimated that using a 20-year global warming potential, an IVECO LNG truck produced more well-to-wheel greenhouse gas emissions than a diesel model. European natural gas vehicle (NGV) association NGVA Europe has rejected a recent paper that concluded that using LNG as a truck fuel can result in higher emi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

EU mulls joint gas purchases in response to price spike: press

The commission intends to publish a "toolbox" this week of ways the EU can respond to the recent surge in gas prices to record highs, according to Reuters. The European Commission is considering options for EU member states to purchase natural gas supplies jointly in order to s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy