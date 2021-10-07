New Hope City Day, fire department waffle breakfast is Oct. 9

City Day and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District Open House is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 9 at New Hope City Hall and the fire station next door. Participants may chat with New Hope City Councilmembers, city department staff and fire officials, as well as tour public safety vehicles, watch demonstrations, and view musical and dance performances. The West Metro Fire‐Rescue District will host an open house and waffle breakfast at the West Metro Fire Station at the same time.