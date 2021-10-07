Out to Lunch with Tori: Grape Beginnings Winery

Freedom Run Winery & Vineyards is committed to celebrating wine as a true form of art. Inspired by the beauty and history of our vineyard on the bench of the Niagara Escarpment, the Manning Family and staff believe that the sites, sounds and flavors of this area should be enjoyed by all who visit looking for wines with a sense of place. Our love of art and freedom of expression fuels our passionate dedication to making artisan wines that reflect our belief that everything we do affects wine quality. The winery has developed a reputation for producing world class wines. Its success is built on quality, consistency and characteristics of the Niagara Escarpment. A visit to the winery is a feast for the eyes as well the palette. We pick in small lots and maintain the identity of those lots through destemming/crushing, fermentations, and aging. These distinct lots provide the winemaking team with a rich palette from which to construct each blend. When using oak, we prefer used French oak barrels over new barrels. This helps us preserve the integrity and flavors of the fruit.

LOCKPORT, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO