EU leaders meet Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has fiercely opposed a new gas pipeline that bypasses his country and increases Europe's energy reliance on Russia. European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen are heading to Ukraine as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. Ukraine's years-long war with Russian-backed separatists and reform efforts will also be on the agenda, but the gas crisis is likely to be at the forefront of talks. "This summit will take place in a very tense atmosphere," said Leonid Litra, an analyst at New Europe Centre, a Kiev-based think tank.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO