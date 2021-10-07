CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe McPhee Celebrates his 82nd Birthday at Quinn’s Beacon

Cover picture for the articleKicking everything off will be a celebration of the 82nd birthday of our dear friend, Hudson Valley legend and internationally recognized multi-instrumental titan, Joe McPhee, on his actual birthday: Wednesday, November 3 at 8:30 PM. Admission for this very special event will be $20 and initiates a new policy: where in the past Quinn’s has taken voluntary donations from patrons for concerts, going forward cover charges will be required for admission to evenings featuring live music.

