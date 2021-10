“It’s called Devil’s Trail because I saw the devil there as a kid. Swear to god, it was two red eyes looking at me from under the picnic table.”. The early morning fog drifts along the Mitchell Park grass, settling in the valley between the two hills that face each other, nestled above the Menomonee Valley. Mitchell Park is most famous for being the home of the Domes, with Pierce Street on the west side of the park and Layton Boulevard on the north. Throughout the years, the park has been a prime sledding spot for communities of color, as those are the ones that make up the neighborhood around it. But before Three Bridges Park came along and added some much-needed trails to the park, Mitchell was a mystifying place where the clangs of the railroad were overheard, and where the steady blinking red lights of the Hilton hotel downtown could be seen in the distance.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO