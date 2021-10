As the leaves begin to change, residents of Magnolia are getting ready for their annual celebration of the turning of the season: Magtoberfest. The Magnolia Library, Magnolia Community Farmers Market and the Cape Ann Makers Market will be hosting the annual Magtoberfest, a free event, this Sunday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the library, 1 Lexington Ave.