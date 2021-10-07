CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Agnes School celebrates with animals

Cover picture for the articleSt. Agnes School recently celebrated the feast of Francis of Assisi, who had a great love of all of God’s creatures, by bringing in their own animals – and even some stuffed animals. The Rev. Edward Michelini spoke to students about St. Francis and then blessed the animals and their caretakers.

