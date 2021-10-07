CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The World Health Organization approves the first malaria vaccine

By Jason Beaubien
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 6 days ago

There is huge news in the world of vaccines. We're not talking about COVID, though. Scientists have been trying for generations to find a vaccine for malaria, and they have finally done it. The World Health Organization is recommending the vaccine after a large-scale pilot program found it was safe and reasonably effective in blocking infections in children in three African nations. It could be deployed as early as next year. NPR global health correspondent Jason Beaubien has the story.

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
KVCR NEWS

WHO launches a new group to study the origins of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization has announced the establishment of a scientific advisory group aimed at identifying the origin of COVID-19 and to better prepare for future outbreaks of other deadly pathogens. The WHO's Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins on Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, will include scientists from the U.S.,...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Global Health#Malaria Vaccine#Covid#Npr#Rts#Glaxosmithkline#Who#Beaubien#Africans
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
KVCR NEWS

Breakthrough COVID may not be as threatening as scientists thought

Conventional wisdom says if you're vaccinated and you get a breakthrough infection with the coronavirus, you can transmit that infection to someone else and make them sick. But as NPR's Joe Palca reports, new evidence suggests even though that may happen, breakthrough infections may not represent the threat to others that scientists originally thought.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KVCR NEWS

News brief: vaccinations, Iraq election, China-Taiwan tensions

It is expected to be a big week for COVID vaccines and boosters. Yeah, that's because FDA advisers have been reviewing new data about safety and immunity, and they're scheduled to meet to discuss booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And with new cases dropping, Americans are also trying to figure out what's safe to do for the coming holidays and also what isn't.
WORLD
UPI News

WHO names 26-scientist group to investigate origins of COVID-19, future outbreaks

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Wednesday named 26 scientists to a new advisory board tasked with determining the origins of COVID-19 and future outbreaks. The group known as the WHO Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, will advise the health organization on developing a "global framework" to define and guide studies into the origins of new and re-emerging pathogens with the potential to reach the epidemic or pandemic level, the global health organization said in a statement.
SCIENCE
AFP

Moderna or Pfizer booster works better for people vaccinated with J&J: study

People who received Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine may benefit from a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna, preliminary results of a US study published Wednesday showed. And antibody levels for those who had originally received Moderna shots were higher "irrespective of the booster vaccine administered," when compared with those who had initially received Pfizer or J&J, the study said.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy