The Boilermaker returns to an in-person event this year, but it will look a little different. The 44th edition of the Boilermaker Road Race is set to take place Sunday, Oct. 10. The 5K run is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.; the 15K wheelchair race will start at 8 a.m.; and the 15K run will start at 8:15 a.m.