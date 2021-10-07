CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, NE

South Loup vs Ansley/Litchfield Friday on KBBN

By Brent Apperson
Sand Hills Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Loup Bobcats will host Ansley/Litchfield Friday night in the KBBN Area 8 Man game of the week. Ansley/Litchfield will look to bounce back following last week’s loss to top five ranked Sandhills/Thedford Knights. Ansley/Litchfield is 4-2 this season and is right in the the thick of the Class D2 state playoff picture with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Kurt Kulhanek visited with KCNI/KBBN sports about Friday’s matchup with South Loup.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

