CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Enki Bilal on the Frightening Speed of the Digital Revolution and Finding Meaning in Humanism

By Aysegul Sert
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured photo by Hannah Assouline. It is a sunny weekday morning and one of France’s most influential comics authors is already busy. As I stand at the door of Enki Bilal’s Parisian studio, he speaks on his cell phone, gesturing with his hands to come in. He is wearing sneakers, a dark blue shirt, and jeans. Newspapers and magazines are spread around, while tables are filled with brushes, pencils, and papers. He has separate tables for where he writes and where he draws. There is a sofa where he reads and large windows throughout. In this artistic chaos, everything seems to have its precise place. Bilal has the capacity to daydream anywhere and anytime: in Corsica, at his other home studio, on a national book tour, exhibiting his work at the Louvre and at the Venice Biennale, in San Francisco or in New York.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

A Revolution in Creativity: On Slow Writing

“If creativity is about power to create something from nothing, then believing in impossible things is its most critical component.”. I’ll invite you to read this slowly. To remember that a voice is embodied in this text, that in this process of following the sentence towards its meaning, in a kind of walking, as in a procession or parade, the writer’s creative process will emerge, a deliberate motion with care as the foundation for which the writer is then able to articulate beauty and suggest some new knowledge, but of course, this will take time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How the Word “Landscape” Helped Change Americans’ Relationship to Nature

In September 1836, 33-year-old Ralph Waldo Emerson, then a local figure known principally for resigning a plum pulpit at Boston’s Second Church, anonymously self-published a 95-page book called Nature. From a humble beginning and slow initial sales came the most-read and most-influential essay of the American 19th century, an essay that within its first 80 years would be published in around 190 English-language volumes—and printed in who knows how many editions. After I detail some of the ways in which Emerson’s engagement with art informed and helped instigate Nature, this volume offers it anew—along with some critical suggestions about how Nature may have, in turn, informed American art.
TENNESSEE STATE
Literary Hub

Cadwell Turnbull on the Social Realities Behind Speculative Fiction

Cadwell Turnbull’s well-received debut novel, The Lesson, told the story of an alien invasion and colonization of Earth through the experiences of characters from Turnbull’s native U.S. Virgin Islands. In his second novel, No Gods, No Monsters, the focus is not on aliens from another planet but monsters who live among us as our friends, neighbors and even relatives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Emmanuel Macron
lagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Finding Meaning

Every life is a story, worthy of remembrance. Consider John Weld, author and past publisher of The Laguna News Post, who for 20 years wrote the column “Our Town.” In his salad days, Weld lived on Paris’ Left Bank, writing for the famed International Herald Tribune, hanging with Lost Generation luminaries like F Scott Fitzgerald, James Joyce and Gertrude Stein. Then he discovered Laguna Beach and made it his home. There’s a life worth remembering.
Literary Hub

Peddlers, Bakers, Wool-Sorters: The Economic History of Women in Angoulême

The following was excerpted from An Infinite History: The Story of a Family in France over Three Centuries by Emma Rothschild, which has been shortlisted for the 2021 Cundill History Prize. *. Among all the 4,089 individuals in the parish registers for 1764 in Angoulême, there were only 22 women...
FRANCE
Literary Hub

Tracing the Filipino Diaspora in the Arc of the Global Age: A Reading List

Over the five years I worked on Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes I probably spent more hours reading other books than writing my own. While extensive interviews supplied a vast collection of scenes, characters, and narrative turns, I needed guidance for discerning what overarching ideas my family’s story reflected. How did we fit into the arc of the global age? Which aspects of our journey were representative and which were unique, and why? I aspired to excavate the political and social forces that led to our exodus from the Philippines and shaped our experience in the States. For that historical research, literary inspiration, and contextual understanding, I had a deep pool to draw from.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Literary Hub

9 very niche bookstores for your very specific interests.

They say there’s someone for everyone, and I think that’s also true of bookstores. This week, I found out about a new East Village indie, Pillow-Cat Books, which only houses books that feature animals. It delighted a very specific part of my heart, so I decided to find a few bookstores that might ignite something very specific in yours.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Revolution#Humanism#English Language#Parisian#Titan Comics#Bosnian#Czech#Ottoman
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The Nobel Peace Prize brings overnight celebrity, but also frequent scrutiny, trolling and persecution

The two journalists who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize have become international celebrities overnight. Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov will no doubt benefit from their increased prominence and status. At the same time, the celebrity that comes with the prize will bring a host of other challenges the winners will have to navigate. I have researched the impact the Nobel Peace Prize has had on winners in recent decades, both in terms of the unexpected challenges they face in their work and the newfound attention it brings. Both Ressa and Muratov will likely face similar pressures, especially considering they have...
CELEBRITIES
Literary Hub

The Heavy History of Names: On Political Forgetting and Erasure in India

The following was excerpted from The Loss of Hindustan: The Invention of India, by Manan Ahmed Asif, which has been shortlisted for the 2021 Cundill History Prize. What happened to Hindustan? The Portuguese, Dutch, British, and French who visited, settled in, and conquered the subcontinent since the 16th century used Estado da Índia, Nederlands Voor-Indië, British India, or Établissements français dans l’Inde to denote their colonial holdings.
Literary Hub

Small Pleasures

The following is excerpted from Clare Chambers' novel Small Pleasures. Chambers is a professor of Political Philosophy and a Fellow of Jesus College, University of Cambridge. The author of the acclaimed Against Marriage, she specializes in feminism, bioethics, contemporary liberalism and theories of social justice. June 1957. The article that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Congratulations to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, who was announced this morning as the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, for “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”. Gurnah, who writes in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
Literary Hub

Everything you need to know about the Sally Rooney/Israel controversy.

If you were on Twitter yesterday, you may have seen people talking about Sally Rooney being anti-Semitic. The reason for this conversation is the claim that Rooney refused to let her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, be translated into Hebrew. But this isn’t actually true: this is misinformation caused by both bad-faith interpretation and articles inaccurately paraphrasing each other. As Rooney clarified this morning, what has really happened is that she has chosen not to sign another translation deal with her previous Hebrew publisher, the Israel-based Modan Publishing House, in compliance with the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement—which works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinian people.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Susan Orlean: “Is It Possible to Be Truly Wild?”

It was great fun to catch up with my friend Susan Orlean to talk about her new book, On Animals. It’s a collection of essays on—well, animals. But so much more. A famous whale, a martyred lobster and a sexy stud named Biff are just a few of the characters who’ve caught Susan’s famously curious eye and inspired her to look a little closer at them. And then to look even closer. I know I’m not the only one who shares Susan’s obsession with animals and her desire to know everything about them.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy