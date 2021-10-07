Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 - Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode
Former cast member Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in the CW series’ milestone installment, TVLine has learned. Airing Oct. 27 and directed by leading lady Caity Lotz, the hour revisits past Legends seasons through the eyes of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (played by Amy Louise Pemberton), who will be a flesh-and-blood member of the team in Season 7.www.spoilertv.com
