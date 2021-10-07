CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 - Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer cast member Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in the CW series’ milestone installment, TVLine has learned. Airing Oct. 27 and directed by leading lady Caity Lotz, the hour revisits past Legends seasons through the eyes of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (played by Amy Louise Pemberton), who will be a flesh-and-blood member of the team in Season 7.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 3: Nic’s father returning for farewell

As we prepare for tomorrow’s The Resident season 5 episode 3, all signs point to this being the painful goodbye for Nic Nevin. Is the character going to die? We can’t say that with absolute certainty, but there is nothing within the promotional materials for this episode that makes us hopeful. The situation for Emily VanCamp’s character is going to be dire, and the promo at the bottom of this article is another reminder of that.
TV SERIES
geekspin

Legends of Tomorrow is bringing back Wentworth Miller’s Captain Cold

Wentworth Miller is reprising his role as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in Legends of Tomorrow’s upcoming 100th episode. The milestone installment, directed by series star Caity Lotz, will revisit past seasons of the CW’s time-travel series through the eyes of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton), who will be a flesh-and-blood member of the Legends in season 7.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Some Kind of Tomorrow’

Interested in learning more about Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2? Let’s just say that this should continue the premiere stories in a big way. We’ll have familiar faces back around, key decisions from important characters, and of course drama — a LOT of drama. (Oh, and there are some medical cases in here somewhere; they are still a part of the show even if you don’t see them all that often.)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wentworth Miller
Person
Caity Lotz
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Locke & Key’ Trailer, Netflix Orders ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ 100th Episode, ‘Better Things’ To End, Live Action ‘Batman: Wayne Family Adventures’, Bellamy Young Joins ‘Promised Land’ and More!

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Locke & Key. In it we see the first footage of a new villain played by new series regular Kevin Durand. Season two premieres October 22. Off the heels of Midnight Mass, Netflix has ordered a new series from Mike...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Batwoman - Episode 3.03 - Freeze - Press Release

"Freeze" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) LEFT OUT IN THE COLD - An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she's a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he's ready to suit up again, and at Mary's (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#303). Original airdate 10/27/2021.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15: Hope for Tomorrow

Nyxly kidnaps William as leverage as the race to the hope totem heats up on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15, “Hope for Tomorrow.”. It’s a bit bizarre to put the Super Friends to the test to save William an episode after he was embedded at the Tower. Then again, the team will do whatever they can to save anyone, even if the dynamics aren’t solidified yet.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Nancy Drew - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Nancy Drew has started airing on CW. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Captain Cold#Waverider#Cw
spoilertv.com

Legacies - Episode 4.03 - We All Knew This Day Was Coming - Press Release

THE TIME IS NOW - Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval. Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). Meanwhile, Alaric realizes he needs to relinquish control.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Legends of Tomorrow welcomes back 7 heroes in 100th episode first look photos

The road to DCThe road to DC FanDome begins here! In the days leading up to the second annual free virtual fan event — which returns Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT — EW will be debuting exclusive new looks at DC Entertainment's forthcoming TV shows and comics.Today, we're screwing history up for the better with a first look at the 100th episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Legends Of Tomorrow Reveals All 7 Former Stars Returning For 100th Episode, Including Wentworth Miller

A TV series reaching its 100th episode is definitely a milestone worth celebrating, though how that’s done obviously depends on what you’re watching. For Legends of Tomorrow, it’s celebrating this accomplishment by bringing in many former cast members. We learned last week that Wentworth Miller will reprise Leonard Snart/Captain Cold for the 100th episode, i.e. Season 7’s third episode, and now six other familiar faces have been unveiled.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Hope for Tomorrow (Season 6 Episode 15)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15, “Hope for Tomorrow,” returns the show to its roots just in time to embark on its final five episodes. The unfortunate truth of that welcomed return to form is that it continues to prove how unbalanced the focus on the Super Friends is, and Supergirl is running out of time to correct it.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Matt's Inside Line: Scoop on WWDITS, Mom, Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, Magnum P.I., Titans, NCIS: LA and More

What big day will What We Do in the Shadows celebrate? What “factors” led to Mom‘s end? What Christmas gift awaits Magnum P.I. fans? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.(Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any Nandor-related What We Do in the Shadows scoop? — Katie H.  Bat! is one well-timed question, Katie, because this Thursday’s episode commemorates Nandor’s Accession Day (the day he rose to power in his country). Typically, the roommates (led by an overexcited Colin Robinson) throw him a big celebration, but this year is a bit different because of something Nandor is struggling...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.04 - The Wedding of Dan and Louise - Press Release

“The Wedding of Dan and Louise” – It’s Dan and Louise’s wedding day, but it’s a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.05 - Welcome To Your Match - Press Release

CALVIN AND TINA ENLIST A MATCHMAKER FOR MARTY, AND DAVE AND GEMMA HAVE AN UNEXPECTED DATE NIGHT, ON “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, OCT. 18. “Welcome to Your Match” – When Calvin and Tina enlist the services of a professional matchmaker for Marty, they can’t help but get too caught up in the process. Also, Dave and Gemma adopt new roles during an unexpected date night, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 18 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Expanse - Season 6 - Teaser Promo + Premiere Date Announced

NEW YORK—October 8, 2021—Today Amazon Prime Video announced that the highly anticipated sixth and final season of The Expanse will premiere Friday, December 10. The announcement was made by the cast and executive producers during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, which is now available to stream on NYCC’s website. The first episode of Season Six will premiere on December 10, with new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic series finale episode on January 14, 2022. The six-episode season of the Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world, and is produced by Alcon Television Group.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

The Blacklist Season 9 Promo Teases Time Jump (Bearded Ressler!), Vengeance for Liz's Death — Watch

The newest teaser trailer for The Blacklist‘s ninth season doesn’t even crack 60 seconds, but we learn a lot about how the task force is coping in the wake of Liz Keen’s death. As TVLine confirmed last month — thus revealing the subject of our latest Blind Item — the NBC drama will pick up after a two-year time jump, at which point Red is in the wind, and the task force has disbanded. But in the promo embedded below, Agent Ressler (now rocking a beard!) reminds an anonymous someone that “whether [Liz] died in vain is up to you.” Agent Park...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy