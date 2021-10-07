Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 - Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode

"Freeze" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) LEFT OUT IN THE COLD - An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens). Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she's a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations. Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he's ready to suit up again, and at Mary's (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu (#303). Original airdate 10/27/2021.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO