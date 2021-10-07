CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe following is excerpted Elisa Whittle's new coming-of-age, Oldladyvoice. Published in Spanish in 2019, the novel was selected as Book of the Week by El País. She has also published two short story collections. Whittle's translations include Norah Lange's People in the Room, which was longlisted for the American Literary Translators Association prize and shortlisted for both the Warwick Prize for Women in Translation and the Society of Authors' TA First Translation Prize.

Literary Hub

Small Pleasures

The following is excerpted from Clare Chambers' novel Small Pleasures. Chambers is a professor of Political Philosophy and a Fellow of Jesus College, University of Cambridge. The author of the acclaimed Against Marriage, she specializes in feminism, bioethics, contemporary liberalism and theories of social justice. June 1957. The article that...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Is The Great Gatsby Actually Profound?

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

How Rita Dove Cultivates Her “Island of the Mind”

This is Thresholds, a series of conversations with writers about experiences that completely turned them upside down, disoriented them in their lives, changed them, and changed how and why they wanted to write. Hosted by Jordan Kisner, author of the new essay collection, Thin Places, and brought to you by Lit Hub Radio.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“Poem with a Refrain from LeRoy Chatfield”

Last night after midnight, or would that be today? unable to sleep,. You feel less woe that we do not change when you watch. addiction. The screenwriter who cannot sell a screenplay. latches on to the rich ex-movie-goddess. dreaming of a comeback. He is doing it only until he. can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Suggestions for new MFA discourses.

Look, we were all waiting for a new discourse to come around and knock Bad Art Friend off its surprisingly sturdy pedestal, but personally, I was hoping for something slightly more interesting than Should MFA Programs Teach You How to Actually Sell Your Book: Electric Boo(k)galoo: A New Hope for the Discourse: The Squeakquel: 2Slow2Repetitive (okay, there was a brief foray into Sally Rooney/Israel, not to be confused with Sally Rooney/bucket hat).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

On Kafka’s Classic, The Metamorphosis

For tens of thousands of years, human beings have been using fictional devices to shape their worlds and communicate with one another. Four thousand years ago they began writing down these stories, and a great flourishing of human achievement began. We know it today as literature, a term broad enough to encompass everything from ancient epic poetry to contemporary novels. How did literature develop? What forms has it taken? And what can we learn from engaging with these works today? Hosted by Jacke Wilson, an amateur scholar with a lifelong passion for literature, The History of Literature takes a fresh look at some of the most compelling examples of creative genius the world has ever known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jennifer Higgie on the Forgotten Perspective of Women in Art

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode of Keen On, Andrew is joined by Jennifer Higgie, the author of The Mirror and the...
VISUAL ART
Literary Hub

Cadwell Turnbull on the Social Realities Behind Speculative Fiction

Cadwell Turnbull’s well-received debut novel, The Lesson, told the story of an alien invasion and colonization of Earth through the experiences of characters from Turnbull’s native U.S. Virgin Islands. In his second novel, No Gods, No Monsters, the focus is not on aliens from another planet but monsters who live among us as our friends, neighbors and even relatives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Wisława Szymborska on Learning to Write from Life

The following is excerpted from Wisława Szymborska’s How to Start Writing (and When to Stop) and first appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. The texts that make up Polish poet Wislawa Szymborska’s typically idiosyncratic “How to (and How Not to)” guide are culled from the advice she gave—anonymously—for many years in “Literary Mailbox,” a regular column in the Polish journal Literary Life. (Szymborska used the first-person plural to maintain her anonymity, since Polish grammar relentlessly reveals its user’s gender, and she was the only woman on Literary Life’s editorial staff who answered letters.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Téa Obreht on Mrs. Danvers, Rebecca’s Lesbian Feminist Hero

Welcome to Open Form, a new weekly film podcast hosted by award-winning writer Mychal Denzel Smith. Each week, a different author chooses a movie: a movie they love, a movie they hate, a movie they hate to love. Something nostalgic from their childhood. A brand-new obsession. Something they’ve been dying to talk about for ages and their friends are constantly annoyed by them bringing it up.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

The movement to put translators’ names on book covers is working.

This September 30th—International Translators Day—a group of translators, writers and publishers signed an open letter asking that translators be named on the covers of the books they translate. “It is thanks to translators that we have access to world literatures past and present,” wrote Jennifer Croft and Mark Haddon in the open letter. “It is thanks to translators that we are not merely isolated islands of readers and writers talking amongst ourselves, hearing only ourselves.” Now, the open letter’s impact is becoming clear: publisher Pan Macmillan UK has announced that, going forward, translators will be acknowledged “on the book cover and all promotion materials” for all new publications and reprints.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are some poetic ways to respond to annoying work emails.

During a recent passive scrolling session on Twitter, I found this tweet from way back in early 2019—yes, it was a long passive scrolling session, but I’m trying to make something of it here—in which Devin Gael Kelly jokes that Rilke’s “[I’m not sure yet when]” was “the original out of office reply.” It’s funny because it’s true: “I’m not sure yet when/ you’ll have my response,” the poem begins. It’s concise, to the point, and followed by a breathtaking image: “Above, alone, in the vineyard, someone/ is already talking with the earth.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Book of Magic

The following is excerpted from Alice Hoffman's The Book of Magic. Hoffman is the author of more than 30 works of fiction, including Magic Lessons, The World That We Knew, Practical Magic, The Rules of Magic, the Oprah's Book Club selection Here on Earth, The Red Garden, The Dovekeepers, The Museum of Extraordinary Things, The Marriage of Opposites, and Faithful. She lives near Boston.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

