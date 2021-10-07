The Primordial Pull of the Truffle, That “Holy of Holies”
My truffle obsession put me in good company. Truffles have captivated and mystified people since ancient times. What were these extraordinarily smelly things that looked like little hearts? Were they even alive? For a remarkably long time, no one had a clue. Classical and medieval authors fretted over their lack of roots, stems, or other functional parts. (The umbilical cords that connect truffles to their mother fungus are too tiny to see.) They just thought of them as something the earth spontaneously gave birth to.lithub.com
