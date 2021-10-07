CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress is likely to punt on national legalization, again

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, Congress is taking on cannabis legalization. But is there any reason to believe the government won't continue to punt on an overwhelmingly popular issue? Probably not. The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, is working its way through Congress. On Sept. 30, the House Judiciary...

#Cannabis Legalization#Federal Legalization#The Judiciary Committee#House#Democrat
