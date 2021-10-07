CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evan Osnos on Collective Intervention and Moments of Social Transition

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of Just the Right Book with Roxanne Coady, Evan Osnos joins Roxanne to discuss his new book, Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury, out now from Farrar, Strauss, and Giroux. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Roxanne Coady: Do you...

Literary Hub

Ricardo Wilson on the Importance of Interrogating Research

Ricardo Wilson speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about his poem, “nigrescence,” which appears in The Common’s spring issue. In this conversation, Ricardo talks about his new collection Apparent Horizon and Other Stories, winner of the PANK Book Contest in fiction. The collection includes several short poetic fragments scattered amongst stories and novellas, with both historic and contemporary storylines. He discusses his process for writing from historical research, and what it’s like writing creative and critical work at the same time. Ricardo also talks about Outpost, a fully-funded residency in Vermont for creative writers of color from the US and Latin America. Find out more about Outpost here, and apply by November 1.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Peddlers, Bakers, Wool-Sorters: The Economic History of Women in Angoulême

The following was excerpted from An Infinite History: The Story of a Family in France over Three Centuries by Emma Rothschild, which has been shortlisted for the 2021 Cundill History Prize. *. Among all the 4,089 individuals in the parish registers for 1764 in Angoulême, there were only 22 women...
FRANCE
Literary Hub

How the Word “Landscape” Helped Change Americans’ Relationship to Nature

In September 1836, 33-year-old Ralph Waldo Emerson, then a local figure known principally for resigning a plum pulpit at Boston’s Second Church, anonymously self-published a 95-page book called Nature. From a humble beginning and slow initial sales came the most-read and most-influential essay of the American 19th century, an essay that within its first 80 years would be published in around 190 English-language volumes—and printed in who knows how many editions. After I detail some of the ways in which Emerson’s engagement with art informed and helped instigate Nature, this volume offers it anew—along with some critical suggestions about how Nature may have, in turn, informed American art.
TENNESSEE STATE
Evan Osnos
Literary Hub

Cadwell Turnbull on the Social Realities Behind Speculative Fiction

Cadwell Turnbull’s well-received debut novel, The Lesson, told the story of an alien invasion and colonization of Earth through the experiences of characters from Turnbull’s native U.S. Virgin Islands. In his second novel, No Gods, No Monsters, the focus is not on aliens from another planet but monsters who live among us as our friends, neighbors and even relatives.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Enki Bilal on the Frightening Speed of the Digital Revolution and Finding Meaning in Humanism

Featured photo by Hannah Assouline. It is a sunny weekday morning and one of France’s most influential comics authors is already busy. As I stand at the door of Enki Bilal’s Parisian studio, he speaks on his cell phone, gesturing with his hands to come in. He is wearing sneakers, a dark blue shirt, and jeans. Newspapers and magazines are spread around, while tables are filled with brushes, pencils, and papers. He has separate tables for where he writes and where he draws. There is a sofa where he reads and large windows throughout. In this artistic chaos, everything seems to have its precise place. Bilal has the capacity to daydream anywhere and anytime: in Corsica, at his other home studio, on a national book tour, exhibiting his work at the Louvre and at the Venice Biennale, in San Francisco or in New York.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Defamiliarizing the Mother Tongue: On Immigration’s Impact on Learning and Losing Language

One summer when I was eight years old, I returned from camp sick with longing for home and my parents and found my mother not quite as I remembered her. Her features were unchanged and when I buried my face in her neck, she smelled as she always had—but something unfamiliar had stolen into her voice and mannerisms. There was a slight jitter in the alignment between my memory of her and her actual presence.
IMMIGRATION
Literary Hub

Interview with an Indie Press: Heyday Books

When Heyday Books, an independent press founded in Berkeley in 1974, approached publisher Steve Wasserman with a job offer, “I still had the scent of night jasmine and a wee bit of the old Berkeley tear gas in my nostrils,” as he recounted to UC Berkeley’s Linda Kinstler in an interview last year. It led him back to the city where he had grown up and taken part in some of the most important civic demonstrations of its past, including, notably, the movement to build People’s Park in 1969—and to an important addition to the independent publishing scene of the Bay Area.
BERKELEY, CA
Literary Hub

Is The Great Gatsby Actually Profound?

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Unearthly Glamour of Swans: On the Origins of Truman Capote’s Unpublished, Scathing Roman à Clef

For years, Truman Capote had been proudly telling anyone within hearing that he was writing the “greatest novel of the age.” The book was about a group of the richest, most elegant women in the world. They were fictional, of course… but everyone knew these characters were based on his closest friends, the coterie of gorgeous, witty, and fabulously rich women he called his “swans.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

It Begins with Silence: Victoria Chang on Her Writing Process

I wrote in the margins of my notebook: What are you doing? What’s at stake here? Why are you skirting around things? Why are you circling around and around, afraid to go into the center? I think I am circling around you, Silence, your center, and the closer I get, the closer I am to shame, to the language of shame.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Suggestions for new MFA discourses.

Look, we were all waiting for a new discourse to come around and knock Bad Art Friend off its surprisingly sturdy pedestal, but personally, I was hoping for something slightly more interesting than Should MFA Programs Teach You How to Actually Sell Your Book: Electric Boo(k)galoo: A New Hope for the Discourse: The Squeakquel: 2Slow2Repetitive (okay, there was a brief foray into Sally Rooney/Israel, not to be confused with Sally Rooney/bucket hat).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...

