UPDATE 1-France raises 2021 wine output forecast, still down 27% down on year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects percentages for Champagne, Burgundy-Beaujolais, adds published Charentes figures)

PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - France’s farm ministry on Thursday raised its estimate of the country’s wine output this year, citing increased estimates for the Champagne, Bordeaux and Charentes regions, but it would still be down 27% on 2020 after frost and disease damaged crops.

In its latest monthly estimate, the ministry pegged this year’s wine production in France at 34.4 million hectolitres, up from 33.3 million forecast last month.

“The summer precipitation contributed to the enlargement of the berries in these basins,” the ministry said in a statement.

Almost all wine-growing regions were affected by adverse weather, although with varying intensity, the ministry said.

Total Champagne output was now seen falling 28% from last year, against an estimated fall of 36% last month. It would still be the lowest in 40 years, which could lead to reserves from previous years being used, the ministry said.

Vineyards in Champagne were severely hurt by heavy summer rainfall that led to the development of mildew fungus which attacks the grapes and causes the leaves to dry up.

In the Bordeaux region, output was now seen falling by 21% from last year, against an estimated fall of 25% seen last month, lifted by precipitation at the end of summer in the region.

In the Burgundy-Beaujolais region, hit severely by a mixture of frost, hail and disease, output was seen falling 51% from last year, an estimate revised downwards from a fall of 47% seen last month.

Wine output in Charentes was estimated to be down 11%, compared with a 21% drop forecast last month. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz and Elaine Hardcastle)

Related
AFP

Global shortages cloud outlook for powerhouse Germany

Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The country's leading economic institutes (DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI) are expected to revise down their growth expectations for Europe's biggest economy on Thursday. When the think tanks last published their biannual forecasts in April, they predicted that gross domestic product would grow by 3.7 percent in 2021, after the pandemic caused the economy to shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020. Since then, shortfalls in materials and logistic logjams have taken the wind out of Germany's sails.
BUSINESS
The Independent

France to ban plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables from January 2022

France is to ban plastic packaging for almost all fruit and vegetables to curb ‘outrageous’ levels of waste wrapping, the use of which is worsening both the climate and the environment.The government said it expects to prevent the use of more than one billion plastic packages a year when the new law takes effect on 1 January.A list of around 30 fruits and vegetables which are subject to the changes has been published, and includes leeks, courgettes, aubergines, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes and carrots, large tomatoes, onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, and root vegetables, the ministry said in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chile says manufacturing up, copper output down in August

SANTIAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Chile’s manufacturing output rose 10.6% year-on-year in August, government statistics agency INE said on Thursday. The Andean nation’s copper output fell 4.6% year-on-year to 466,928 tonnes in August, the agency said. Chile is the world’s top copper producer. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero;...
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. oil output rises in July - EIA

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil production increased by 31,000 barrels per day in July to 11.307 million bpd, up from a revised 11.276 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a monthly report. Crude output was lifted by production gains in Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Macron announces 30-billion-euro plan to re-industrialise France

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced a plan worth 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to re-industrialise France on the basis of innovative and green-friendly technologies including electric cars, hydrogen fuel and efficient nuclear plants. Six months before a presidential election and one month ahead of a UN climate summit, Macron said France had taken key decisions "15-20 years later than some of our European neighbours" and now needed "to become a nation of innovation and research again". The spending was to address "a kind of growth deficit" for France brought on by insufficient investment in the past, he told an audience of company leaders and university students at the Elysee Palace. France, he said, needed to return to "a virtuous cycle" which consisted of "innovating, producing and exporting and in that way finance our social model" as part of a new "France 2030" plan.
ECONOMY
Industry
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Rouble eases past 72 vs dollar, stocks down

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The rouble eased on Wednesday and stocks declined after the finance ministry held weekly bond auctions and President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to help ease Europe’s energy crunch. Hovering most of the day steady against the dollar, the rouble shed 0.4% to 72.09...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

OPEC leaves 2022 forecast for oil-demand growth unchanged

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, on Wednesday left its forecast for growth in global oil demand next year unchanged, while trimming its projection for this year. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2022 demand to grow by 4.2 million barrels a day, unchanged from its September outlook, with global demand expected to average 100.8 million barrels a day, "supported by healthy economic momentum in the main consuming countries and better management of the COVID-19 pandemic." OPEC said it now sees 2021 demand growth of 5.8 million barrels a day, down from its previous projection...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

China floods add to global energy price woes as coal mines forced to shut

Heavy rain and flooding in northern China has led to a record surge in coal prices after several of the country’s coal mines have been forced to shut.Thermal coal prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by a further 10 per cent for the second day on Tuesday. Prices had touched a record high already on Monday after rising 12 per cent.International thermal coal prices have already gone over 100 per cent since May this year as businesses continue to emerge from the pandemic and step up their activities, triggering a dramatic shortage.In attempts to meet the gap between...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Murano glassblowing model shattered by methane price surge

The glassblowers of Murano have survived plagues and pandemics. They transitioned to highly prized artistic creations to outrun low-priced competition from Asia But surging energy prices are shattering their economic model.The dozens of furnaces that remain on the lagoon island where Venetian rulers transferred glassblowing 700 years ago must burn around the clock, otherwise the costly crucible inside the ovens will break. But the price for the methane that powers the ovens has skyrocketed fivefold on the global market since Oct. 1, meaning the glass-blowers face certain losses on orders they are working to fill, at least for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

UPDATE 1-South African metalworkers' strike hits output at BMW plant

CAPE TOWN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Output at luxury carmaker BMW’s main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike in the engineering sector by the country’s biggest metalworkers union, a company spokesperson said on Monday. “While our associates have been reporting for work, we...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Brazil forecasts revised down despite strong demand

The lack of electronic components, mainly chips, affected severely all Brazilian auto industry indicators in September. Some plants resumed production, such as GM’s main production site in the south of the country, back to activity after five months without producing a single vehicle. On the other hand, the Fiat plant...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

Comments / 0

