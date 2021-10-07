CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pixel 6 Leak Shows Both Devices, Pixel Stand, Charger & More

By Kristijan Lucic
Android Headlines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 series has just surfaced yet again. This time around, Evan Blass shared a ton of images on Twitter. These images show both Pixel 6 series devices, the Pixel Stand, a charger, and more. Let’s first check out the renders that got shared, you can check those...

www.androidheadlines.com

