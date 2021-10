Penn State and Iowa take the field on Saturday for a top-five clash between two teams at the midway point of the season. The Nittany Lions have won three of the past four meetings against the Hawkeyes including two-straight on the road in Iowa City. Making it three-straight wins at one of the toughest venues in the Big Ten would go a long way towards Penn State’s resurgence in 2021 after a strange 2020.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO