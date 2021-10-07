CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas’s Boom And Bust

The energy market may have passed an inflexion point yesterday. The more than 20% jump in prices in Europe on Tuesday to $1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters triggered an avalanche of margin calls during the trading on Wednesday. At one point, it topped $1,950 at the beginning of the day before plummeting to below $1,700 within 5 minutes. By the day’s end, the price slid back below $1,500.

