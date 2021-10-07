CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Lose Traction But Expected To Remain In Play As Bear-Trap Underpins The Action

Cover picture for the articleThe USDJPY is standing at the back foot in early European trading on Thursday after long-legged Doji on Wednesday signaled that previous day’s strong rally lost traction. Near-term action is underpinned by a bear-trap under 110.94 (Fibo 38.2% of 109.11/112.07 rally, formed on Mon/Tue), as well as overall bullish picture on daily chart that keeps focus shifted to the upside for now.

actionforex.com

USD/CAD Bears Likely To Prevail

The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the USD/CAD currency pair lower on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar declined by 55 pips or 0.44% against the Canadian Dollar. Everything being equal, the 50– hour SMA could continue to squeeze the currency pair lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the 1.2400 level.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Pound Is Unable To Rise Above 1.37

Indian equities continue to outperform the others and while above immediate supports at 17800 (Nifty) and 60000 (Sensex), the rally is likely to continue. Dow and Dax have fallen overnight and have scope for a fall to 34000-33750 and 15000-14800 before a bounce back is seen from there. Nikkei is likely to dip back towards 28000-27500 before bouncing back towards 28750. Immediate range of 28750-27500 looks likely. Shanghai needs to hold above 3500 to keep bullish view intact.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Eyes Additional Gains Above 0.7400

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7300 resistance zone. A major ascending channel is forming with support near 0.7340 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD could extend downsides below the 1.1520 support. The US Consumer Price Index could rise 5.3% in Sep 2021 (YoY). AUD/USD Technical Analysis. The Aussie Dollar...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The common European currency continues to depreciate against the dollar as the currency pair breached the support at 1.1535 in the late hours of yesterday’s trading session, although, at the time of writing, the breach is yet to be confirmed. A confirmed breach of the mentioned support would strengthen the negative sentiment and lead to further declines. Alternatively, if the support level of 1.1535 manages to resist the sellers’ pressure, then we would witness a range trading between 1.1535 and 1.1597 for a few more days. The data on the core CPI for the U.S. that is to be announced at 12:30 GMT today could lead to an increased volatility.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Is Bullish As The US CPI Is In Focus

AUD/USD is bullish on H1 timeframe. The price needs further bullish momentum. Bulls need to keep the price above the D L3 pivot. Potential move down only below the D L3 camarilla. H1 chart AUD/USD. Ascending trendline. Consolidation. Order block. Bullish target. Bearish target. The price is bullish with a...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Pair Is Correcting Lower From The 1.3671 High

The British Pound started a fresh increase from the 1.3425 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair broke the 1.3525 resistance level to move into a short-term positive zone. However, the pair struggled to clear the 1.3650 resistance and it remained below the 50 hourly simple moving average. The...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.15; (P) 113.47; (R1) 113.93;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the upside as it’s trying to resume recent rally after brief retreat. The up trend from 102.58 should target 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 118.18 next. On the downside, break of 112.99 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations again. But strong support should be seen above 112.07 to bring rise resumption.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Lacks Support

The US dollar consolidates gains as traders await the FOMC Minutes to confirm the tapering in November. The pair has sunk into bearish territory after it broke the daily support at 1.1620. The latest rebound has been capped by the fresh supply area around 1.1585. As the RSI recovered into the neutral zone, short-term trend followers may continue to sell into strength.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3612; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3570 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3855. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3525. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3435.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/CAD: Lopsided Short Positioning May Hint at a Bullish Reversal

As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Currency Pair of the Week article, the loonie has been on absolute tear of late, with the ongoing rally in the price of oil, Canada’s most important export, and more recently, Friday’s strong Canadian jobs report pushing the loonie to test multi-year highs against a number of its major rivals.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD resilient and commodity prices underpin uptick

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar edged higher through trade on Wednesday, taking advantage of a broader USD correction and rising commodity prices. Having tracked sideways through the domestic session, bouncing between 0.7330 and 0.7350 the AUD extended toward intraday highs at 0.7380 overnight. With the US dollar poised to test new highs, the AUD has proved remarkably resilient. Optimism surrounding the domestic COVID-19 outlook, with NSW and the ACT beginning to lift restrictions and Victoria set to move by month-end have helped buoy hopes the economy will enjoy a swift and rapid rebound into Christmas. A stronger domestic outlook coupled with fast-rising coal prices and a rebound in iron and copper has underpinned recent gains, opening the door for a push toward and possibly through 0.74 US cents. Sustained strength across commodity prices and an improving global COVID-19 outlook are crucial for near term AUD upside. With the USD gathering momentum leading into next month's Fed policy update as stagflation, inflationary pressures and improving yield plays help drive demand.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bull Run to 60,000 Remains Steady

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 55,000. Set a sell-stop at 55,750 and a take-profit at 54,000. Add a stop-loss at 57,000. The BTC/USD price broke out as interest in cryptocurrencies rebounded. The pair jumped to a multi-month high of more than $57,000, bringing the gains since end of September to more than 45%. This makes it one of the best-performing assets this month and its total market capitalization to more than $1 trillion.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Bounces Off Support

On Monday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level at 1.2450. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 46 pips or 0.37% against the Canadian Dollar during Monday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near a resistance level formed by the 50– hour simple...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

The European Commission will consider joint gas purchases for EU countries as a response to the energy price hike. European companies are switching to the tight coal market due to soaring gas prices, but coal prices are also breaking records. Europe’s energy crisis could accelerate inflation in the region. Trading...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Bears are taking breather above weekly cloud base and key Fibo support

The Euro stays on hold on Monday, following a limited impact from downbeat US NFP which was tempered by comments from ECB’s policymaker who said rising energy prices lift inflation, though rise in inflation is still expected to be temporary, but also pointed on other scenario of structurally higher inflation which could prompt faster rate hike.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains trapped below $23

Silver's upside attempts capped below $22.80. US dollar's strength weighs on precious metals. XAG/USD: Moving sideways between $22.20 and $23.15. Silver opened the week on a slightly positive tone although it was unable to extend past $22.80, amid a broad-based US dollar strength. The precious metal has retreated to the $22.65 area during the US trading session to remain practically unchanged on daily charts.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Outlook: Extends Strong Rally, Bullish Studies Point To Further Gains

The USDJPY remains in strong bullish mode and advanced 0.6% in Asia / early Europe on Monday, following 1.2% rally last week. Bulls pressure psychological 113 barrier after break above tops of 2020/2019 (112.22/112.40) and monthly cloud top (112.41) triggered stops and accelerated higher, also boosted by rise in US Treasuries following last Friday’s NFP miss.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

The US Dollar has thus far spent October digesting the bullish move that showed with prominence in late-September. This week sees the focus shift to a key inflation report out of the US with the release of CPI on Wednesday. With the Fed’s potential tapering announcement around the corner at the November FOMC, the focus on this data release will likely be intense for risk trends.
CURRENCIES

