Asia Follows Wall Street Lead With Gains

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Asian equity markets are to a positive start today after hopes of a US debt ceiling compromise saw Wall Street sharply reverse losses overnight and move into positive territory. The S&P 500 finished 0.41% higher, the Nasdaq closed 0.47% higher, and the Dow Jones ended 0.30% higher overnight. Interestingly, the US rally continues vigorously in Asia, with US index futures staging powerful gains. Nasdaq futures have jumped 0.75% higher, while S&P 500 and Dow futures have climbed by 0.50%. No one wants to be the FOMO-gnome left behind in US markets.

