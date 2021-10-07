Asia Follows Wall Street Lead With Gains

The comeback of US investors didn’t bring clear directional dynamics for global trading. Most markets are holding on to a mild risk-off modus. Uncertainty on further Chinese regulation and multiple risks to future growth kept potential ‘dip buyers’ in risk assets on the sidelines. Below consensus German ZEW economic sentiment illustrated the erosion in confidence among investors. (expectations at 22.3 from 26.5; current conditions at 21.6 from 31,9). According to the ZEW President Wambach, ‘The further decline …is mainly due to the persisting supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate products. The financial market experts profits to go down, especially in export-oriented sectors such as vehicle manufacturing and chemicals/pharmaceuticals.” US NFIB small business confidence told a similar story, touching the lowest level since March (991.1 from 100.1). Entrepreneurs expecting business conditions to improve the next 6 months declined to the lowest level since 2012!, ‘as business are unable to hire workers or receive the needed supplies and inventories’. With rising costs perceived as the major obstacle to growth, the risk-off/negative eco narrative again didn’t help core bonds. The US curve flattens with the 2y rising 3 bps and the 30y easing 3 bps. It will be interesting to see investor appetite at this evening’s US 3y and 10y Treasury auctions. German yields are rising up to 2.5 bps (10y) and as such continue to challenge recent peak levels (-0.10% for 10y). Despite overall uncertainty, peripheral bonds show resilience with the Italian 10y spread narrowing 2 bps. European equities mostly show losses of about 0.5%. US indices opened marginally higher. Oil stabilizes ($83.5/b).

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO